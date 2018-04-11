DCT Industrial Trust Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:DCT)

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

DCT Industrial Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. DCT Industrial Trust has a payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DCT Industrial Trust to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of NYSE DCT opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,197.94, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.88. DCT Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.38). DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that DCT Industrial Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DCT Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other DCT Industrial Trust news, CFO Matthew T. Murphy sold 18,000 shares of DCT Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $1,032,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John V. Pharris sold 3,362 shares of DCT Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $188,036.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,317.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

