DecentBet Price Up 10.8% This Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $78,536.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00787415 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014654 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00040342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00173172 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00065200 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet launched on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 177,458,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,687,644 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

