Decision Token Achieves Market Cap of $13.92 Million (HST)

Decision Token (CURRENCY:HST) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Decision Token has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Decision Token has a total market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $154,464.00 worth of Decision Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decision Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00006307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00848476 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015148 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014488 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00172333 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00061202 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Decision Token

Decision Token’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Decision Token’s total supply is 48,240,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,025,998 tokens. The official message board for Decision Token is medium.com/horizonstate. The official website for Decision Token is horizonstate.com. Decision Token’s official Twitter account is @horizonstate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decision Token is /r/HorizonState and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decision Token Token Trading

Decision Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Decision Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decision Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decision Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

