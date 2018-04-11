DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Reaches Market Cap of $61.80 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges including Lbank, Allcoin, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $61.80 million and $2.55 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00854660 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014420 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00040256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00177467 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00061076 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Kucoin, Lbank, Gate.io, Bitbns and Huobi. It is not possible to buy DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

