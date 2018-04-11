DeepBrain Chain Market Cap Reaches $62.88 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $62.88 million and $2.41 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Lbank, Huobi and Allcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002965 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00835347 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014476 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00172400 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00060190 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank, Kucoin, Bitbns, Allcoin, Huobi and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to buy DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

