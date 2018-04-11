DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $20.24 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $20.24 million and $36,168.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00023182 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00055894 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035820 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012984 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00102182 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037835 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00429927 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000202 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 19,952,380 coins and its circulating supply is 12,749,607 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

