DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $1.58 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $20.13 million and $45,668.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00022742 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037321 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00057708 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013301 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00104562 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038995 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00432502 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000199 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 19,954,879 coins and its circulating supply is 12,753,693 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

