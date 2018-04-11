Deer Consumer Products (DEER) and Helen of Troy (HELE) Head to Head Review

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) and Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Helen of Troy and Deer Consumer Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helen of Troy 1 1 3 0 2.40 Deer Consumer Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helen of Troy presently has a consensus target price of $99.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Helen of Troy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Helen of Troy is more favorable than Deer Consumer Products.

Profitability

This table compares Helen of Troy and Deer Consumer Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helen of Troy 1.28% 18.37% 10.43% Deer Consumer Products N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Helen of Troy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Helen of Troy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Deer Consumer Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helen of Troy and Deer Consumer Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helen of Troy $1.54 billion 1.50 $140.68 million $6.26 13.66 Deer Consumer Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Helen of Troy has higher revenue and earnings than Deer Consumer Products.

Risk & Volatility

Helen of Troy has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deer Consumer Products has a beta of 11.75, meaning that its stock price is 1,075% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Helen of Troy beats Deer Consumer Products on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers. The Health & Home segment provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and humidifiers; faucet mount water filtration systems and pitcher based water filtration systems; and air purifiers, heaters, fans, and dehumidifiers. The Nutritional Supplements segment offers heart, digestive, joint, blood sugar, sleep, brain, and vision support products; and skin care, safe beauty, and pain relief support products. The Beauty segment provides hair, facial, and skin care appliances, as well as grooming brushes, tools, and decorative hair accessories; and liquid hair styling, treatment and conditioning products, shampoos, skin care products, fragrances, deodorants, and antiperspirants. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, drugstore chains, warehouse clubs, home improvement stores, catalogs, grocery and specialty stores, beauty supply and e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, OXO Tot, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Febreze, Revlon, Pro Beauty Tools, Sure, Pert, Infusium23, Brut, Ammens, Hot Tools, Bed Head, Dr. Sinatra, Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Whitaker brands. Helen of Troy Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.

Deer Consumer Products Company Profile

Deer Consumer Products, Inc. is a China-based designer, manufacturer and seller of small home and kitchen electric appliances. The Company develops, promotes, manufactures and sells a range of products, including blenders, juicers and soy milk makers. The Company’s product lines include small household appliances and personal care products, such as blender, chopper, juicer, food processor, meat grinder, commercial blender, Ice shaver, chocolate fountain, ice maker, coffee maker, waste disposal, soy milk maker, egg boiler, dehumidifier, electric kettle, rice cooker, stove top and microwave oven. In China, the Company’s products are sold primarily under the Deer brand name, as well as under one store brand for a retailer’s private-label programs. The Company’s products for overseas consumer products companies are sold under various brand names, including Black & Decker and Betty Crocker Kitchens, as well as store brands for a retailer’s private-label programs.

