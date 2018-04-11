Marshfield Associates Has $116.48 Million Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Marshfield Associates cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 7.6% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marshfield Associates owned approximately 0.23% of Deere & Company worth $116,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 89,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 796,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,018,000 after acquiring an additional 65,031 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,918,000 after purchasing an additional 296,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,807,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean H. Gilles sold 32,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total transaction of $5,341,412.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,804,087.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel R. Allen sold 269,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $44,128,101.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,169,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,177 shares of company stock valued at $61,124,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $5.05 on Tuesday, hitting $148.01. 2,611,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47,075.51, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $107.04 and a 1 year high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Deere & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deere & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Deere & Company from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

