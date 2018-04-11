Deere & Company (DE) Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,807,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,531 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,740,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,894,000 after acquiring an additional 280,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,587,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,660,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,473,000 after acquiring an additional 36,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,561,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Barclays began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deere & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Deere & Company stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.41. 2,308,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,067. The company has a market capitalization of $46,288.71, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $107.04 and a 52 week high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

In other news, insider Jean H. Gilles sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total transaction of $2,518,559.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,481.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samuel R. Allen sold 269,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $44,128,101.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,169,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,177 shares of company stock valued at $61,124,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

