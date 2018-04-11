Deere & Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $11.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of DE stock opened at $148.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47,075.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.04 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Max A. Guinn sold 11,235 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $1,895,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary K.W. Jones sold 20,086 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $3,459,813.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,731,002.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,177 shares of company stock valued at $61,124,092. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet cut Deere & Company from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

