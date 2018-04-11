Delek US (DK) PT Raised to $44.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase from $43.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

NYSE:DK opened at $44.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3,553.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.99%. Delek US’s revenue was up 129.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kevin L. Kremke sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $125,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel L. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $93,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,109 shares of company stock worth $8,782,256. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 51.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

