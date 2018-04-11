Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) Holdings Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,642 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVMT shares. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of DVMT stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.93. The stock had a trading volume of 453,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $55,318.93, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Dell Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David I. Goulden sold 4,700 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $411,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc, formerly Denali Holding Inc, is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware.

