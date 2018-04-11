Delphi Private Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pfizer (PFE)

Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $37.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Barclays downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. UBS set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

In related news, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 27,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $998,655.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $1,515,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,037 shares of company stock worth $9,064,785. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $209,362.25, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

