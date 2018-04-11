DeltaCredits Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:DCRE)

DeltaCredits (CURRENCY:DCRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, DeltaCredits has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. DeltaCredits has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DeltaCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00141926 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00063882 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019125 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032684 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012790 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007601 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001303 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About DeltaCredits

DCRE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. DeltaCredits’ official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

DeltaCredits Coin Trading

DeltaCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase DeltaCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaCredits must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

