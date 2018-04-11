Denarius Market Capitalization Tops $2.94 Million (CRYPTO:DNR)

Denarius (CURRENCY:DNR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $12,272.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00016085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BarterDEX, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018551 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:DNR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 2,633,191 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and BarterDEX. It is not possible to purchase Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

