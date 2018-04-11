Dentacoin Market Capitalization Hits $99.57 Million (DCN)

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Dentacoin token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Dentacoin has a total market capitalization of $99.57 million and approximately $53,847.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dentacoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00848476 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015148 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014488 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00172333 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00061202 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dentacoin Profile

Dentacoin launched on February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 1,963,173,416,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,226,613,094 tokens. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin is the first Blockchain concept designed for the Global Dental Industry. The Dentacoin ERC20 token is configured to be used globally by all individuals. “

Dentacoin Token Trading

Dentacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Dentacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dentacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

