Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given a $63.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been given a $63.00 target price by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XRAY. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Dentsply Sirona in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Dentsply Sirona from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dentsply Sirona from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase raised Dentsply Sirona from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dentsply Sirona in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dentsply Sirona has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11,145.59, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Dentsply Sirona had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Dentsply Sirona will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dentsply Sirona during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dentsply Sirona by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dentsply Sirona during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Dentsply Sirona during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dentsply Sirona during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

