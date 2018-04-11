Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) Price Hits $0.0351 on Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Dether token can now be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dether has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $6,440.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00788110 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014385 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00173007 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00065172 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,500,000 tokens. The official website for Dether is dether.io. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

