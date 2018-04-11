Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 113.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.00% of Meridian Bioscience worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $583.85, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.96. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/deutsche-bank-ag-boosts-position-in-meridian-bioscience-inc-vivo.html.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.