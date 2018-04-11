Deutsche Bank AG Has $27.46 Million Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 103.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,057 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.49% of Hill-Rom worth $27,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $478,786,000 after acquiring an additional 162,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,345,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,442,000 after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,288,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after acquiring an additional 52,863 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,145,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 298.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,133,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,908,000 after acquiring an additional 849,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 258,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,661.83, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $669.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.89.

WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG Has $27.46 Million Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/deutsche-bank-ag-buys-166057-shares-of-hill-rom-holdings-inc-hrc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company partners with health care providers across care settings, by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: advancing mobility, wound care and prevention, patient monitoring and diagnostics, surgical safety and efficiency and respiratory health.

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.