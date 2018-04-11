Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.40 Million Position in Movado (NYSE:MOV)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Movado (NYSE:MOV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,079 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.27% of Movado worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Movado during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Movado during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Movado during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Movado during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOV opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. Movado has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.27, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of -0.16.

Movado (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.43 million. Movado had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Movado will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Movado’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Movado’s payout ratio is presently 26.00%.

In related news, Director Richard Cote sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $37,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 390,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,063.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $67,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,923.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,533 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,004. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOV. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Movado in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Movado from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Movado

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

