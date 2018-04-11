Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in El Paso Electric (EE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,844 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of El Paso Electric worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in El Paso Electric by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 82,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in El Paso Electric by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in El Paso Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in El Paso Electric by 63.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in El Paso Electric by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of El Paso Electric stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. El Paso Electric has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,047.28, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. El Paso Electric’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that El Paso Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is 55.37%.

EE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Paso Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of El Paso Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Paso Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

