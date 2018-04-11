Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stake Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264,212 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.39% of Toll Brothers worth $29,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.87. 1,239,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,502. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,615.07, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.09%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,288,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,777,149.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $437,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,278.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,450 shares of company stock worth $2,347,832. Corporate insiders own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

