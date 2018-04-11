Deutsche Bank AG Has $15.44 Million Position in Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) by 117.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,097 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.53% of Basic Energy Services worth $15,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Basic Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Basic Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Basic Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 1,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $37,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $628,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,448,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAS shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray set a $19.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of BAS stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.68. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $35.84.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $235.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.46 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. equities analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/deutsche-bank-ag-increases-holdings-in-basic-energy-services-inc-bas-updated-updated.html.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.