Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 21,752 Shares of First Foundation (FFWM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 837,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.19% of First Foundation worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,072,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after acquiring an additional 118,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 111,361 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,125,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs sold 5,305 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $101,378.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,590.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald L. Larsen sold 22,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $409,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,622. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $717.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. First Foundation had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.94 million. sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFWM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

