Deutsche Bank AG Has $27.90 Million Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281,149 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.48% of Stericycle worth $27,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 73,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Stericycle by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Stericycle by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Stericycle news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.59 per share, for a total transaction of $625,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $4,885.44, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $887.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.62 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. equities analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

