Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Cooper-Standard Automotive (CPS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive (NYSE:CPS) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of Cooper-Standard Automotive worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard Automotive during the third quarter worth $240,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Cooper-Standard Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Keith Dwayne Stephenson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $1,961,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Miguel Posada Juan Fernando De sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $591,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,530 shares of company stock worth $2,764,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CPS opened at $127.77 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2,267.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Cooper-Standard Automotive (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.24. Cooper-Standard Automotive had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper-Standard Automotive will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Cooper-Standard Automotive Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

