Deutsche Bank AG Sells 338,820 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,092 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 338,820 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev were worth $15,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,597,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $624,449,000 after acquiring an additional 529,519 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 384,765 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,924,000 after buying an additional 177,128 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 40,421 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,192 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $164,015,000 after buying an additional 570,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,491,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.19 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev from $98.72 to $102.48 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.02.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $108.32 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev has a 52 week low of $101.21 and a 52 week high of $126.50. The company has a market cap of $182,768.55, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/deutsche-bank-ag-sells-338820-shares-of-anheuser-busch-inbev-nv-bud-updated-updated.html.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.