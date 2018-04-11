Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Deutsche Bank

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Nomura set a $74.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

NKE opened at $67.00 on Friday. Nike has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $109,899.73, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Nike by 4,252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $980,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237,557 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 58.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,284,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058,601 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 97.1% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 12,151,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $390,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987,728 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $226,588,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,423,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

