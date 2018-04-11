Deutsche Bank Increases Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) Price Target to $21.00

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s previous close.

TVPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Cowen set a $19.00 price objective on Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelport Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelport Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Travelport Worldwide stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2,024.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.25. Travelport Worldwide has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $573.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Travelport Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelport Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 128,000 shares of Travelport Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $2,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,135.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon A. Wilson purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,498.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,224 shares in the company, valued at $277,210.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,000 shares of company stock worth $5,201,920. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVPT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform (its Travel Commerce Platform).

