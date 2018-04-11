Deutsche Bank (DB) Receives $18.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DB. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Deutsche Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Feinberg Stephen acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,182,208,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,402,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,359,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,535 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 3,722,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,873 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,273.46, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.44.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company's Global Markets segment offers financial markets' products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products.

