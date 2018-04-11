Deutsche Bank Reiterates “$20.00” Price Target for Century Aluminum (CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) has been given a $20.00 price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

CENX stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.91. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $1,647.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $433.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 63,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $7,751,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank Reiterates “$20.00” Price Target for Century Aluminum (CENX)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/deutsche-bank-reiterates-20-00-price-target-for-century-aluminum-cenx.html.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.