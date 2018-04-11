CYBG (LON:CYBG) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their sell rating on shares of CYBG (LON:CYBG) in a report published on Wednesday, April 4th. They currently have a GBX 281 ($3.97) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of CYBG in a report on Monday, February 12th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of CYBG in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.82) price target on shares of CYBG in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CYBG to a sector performer rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.39) to GBX 300 ($4.24) in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of CYBG to a buy rating and set a GBX 366 ($5.17) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CYBG presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 309.17 ($4.37).

Shares of CYBG opened at GBX 310.20 ($4.38) on Wednesday. CYBG has a 1-year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 341.60 ($4.83).

About CYBG

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B brands in the United Kingdom. The company operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, invoice finance, and financing capital equipment purchases.

