Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.70 ($28.02) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.55 ($40.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($28.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, UBS set a €31.70 ($39.14) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.48 ($37.63).

Shares of LHA stock traded down €0.69 ($0.85) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €26.19 ($32.33). 5,649,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €14.23 ($17.57) and a 12-month high of €31.26 ($38.59).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

