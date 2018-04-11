Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) a €13.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($16.05) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report published on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a €12.60 ($15.56) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($16.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($18.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup set a €14.70 ($18.15) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($20.99) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.89 ($17.15).

PBB traded down €0.11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €12.56 ($15.51). 252,403 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.79) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($19.09).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

