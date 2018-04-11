Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) PT Set at €38.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($46.91) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €37.00 ($45.68) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase set a €42.00 ($51.85) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($54.32) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($50.62) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.25 ($49.69).

Shares of DWNI stock traded down €0.15 ($0.19) on Tuesday, hitting €37.94 ($46.84). 681,128 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($37.63) and a one year high of €38.09 ($47.02).

