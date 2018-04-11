Devery (EVE) Hits Market Cap of $6.34 Million

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Devery token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001454 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta. During the last week, Devery has traded up 75.1% against the dollar. Devery has a market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $57,841.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00815191 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014403 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00172065 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00064476 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official website is devery.io. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.