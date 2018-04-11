DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 189,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 359,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,197,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

In other news, VP Jeanne M. Hillman sold 15,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $542,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. 3,660,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,286. The firm has a market cap of $26,675.13, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.37. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 111.30%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

