DF Dent & Co. Inc. Invests $1.79 Million in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Orthopediatrics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,321,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,816,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,682,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. 32.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of KIDS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. 59,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,932. The firm has a market cap of $198.20 and a PE ratio of -3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Orthopediatrics Corp has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $23.00.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

