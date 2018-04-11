DF Dent & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dexcom (DXCM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 62,103 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dexcom were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dexcom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,967,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dexcom by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dexcom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Dexcom by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dexcom by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dexcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Dexcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dexcom in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on Dexcom from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dexcom to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

DXCM stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.96. 1,528,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,492. Dexcom has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,122.86, a P/E ratio of -122.34 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Dexcom had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.82 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dexcom will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $89,385.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,228.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $568,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 484,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,552,024.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,081. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dexcom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

