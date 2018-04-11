DF Dent & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Invictus RG boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,802,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,723,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $95,594.98, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $5,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 52,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $2,889,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,254 shares of company stock valued at $13,085,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.52.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

