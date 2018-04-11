DF Dent & Co. Inc. Invests $215,000 in Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stock

DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,661,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 513,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $68,911,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 119,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $130.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101,527.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $143.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,778,363.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “DF Dent & Co. Inc. Invests $215,000 in Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/df-dent-co-inc-invests-215000-in-union-pacific-co-unp-stock.html.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.