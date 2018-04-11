DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp’s (NASDAQ:DFBHU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 28th

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:DFBHU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 28th. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During DFB Healthcare Acquisitions’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

DFBHU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 101,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,196. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.20.

About DFB Healthcare Acquisitions

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

