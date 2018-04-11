DHI Group (DHX) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DHI Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.6638316750546 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of DHX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 102,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $85.69, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.80. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and connections services to professional communities in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

