Double Hull Tankers (DHT) and Its Peers Critical Review

Double Hull Tankers (NYSE: DHT) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Double Hull Tankers to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Double Hull Tankers and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Double Hull Tankers 0 1 6 0 2.86 Double Hull Tankers Competitors 332 878 1002 10 2.31

Double Hull Tankers presently has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 53.01%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 38.14%. Given Double Hull Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Double Hull Tankers is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Double Hull Tankers and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Double Hull Tankers 1.86% 1.61% 0.84% Double Hull Tankers Competitors -19.96% -4.22% -1.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Double Hull Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Double Hull Tankers and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Double Hull Tankers $355.05 million $6.60 million 28.15 Double Hull Tankers Competitors $311.95 million -$37.09 million -6.74

Double Hull Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Double Hull Tankers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Double Hull Tankers has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Double Hull Tankers’ peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Double Hull Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Double Hull Tankers pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 409.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Double Hull Tankers beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Double Hull Tankers

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

