National Bank Financial Cuts Dhx Media Ltd Class B (DHX.B) Price Target to C$4.75

Dhx Media Ltd Class B (TSE:DHX.B) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$4.75 in a report published on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dhx Media Ltd Class B presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.54.

DHX.B traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$4.09. The company had a trading volume of 65,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,187. Dhx Media Ltd Class B has a 52-week low of C$3.74 and a 52-week high of C$7.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

