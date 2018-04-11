Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Price

Media headlines about Diageo (NYSE:DEO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diageo earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.7416962746511 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Natixis downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Macquarie raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.08. 216,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Diageo has a 52-week low of $113.67 and a 52-week high of $147.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $87,692.55, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.4232 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

