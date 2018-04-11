Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $17.05 million and approximately $10,261.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $6.25 or 0.00091479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and CoinsMarkets.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.57 or 0.04386970 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035435 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00744674 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00020050 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00077582 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00056620 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032563 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 2,730,034 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Diamond (DMD) combines the best from Bitcoin/Litecoin/Novacoin/Luckycoin/Florincoin, it uses both Proof of Work and Proof of Stake. This provides a excellent resistence to 51% attack. It also combines the random block feature from Luckycoin, making it the first coin in PoW/PoS category to use random blocks. This coin has very low transaction fees. It provides steady coin supply at 1 diamond per block for 8 years. It's SCARCE There will be only 4,38 million Diamonds created over the course of many decades, making this one of the most scarce electronic commodities. It's VALUABLE The moment you acquire Diamond it becomes an interest bearing asset with 50% return per year. The interest will be successively reduced over the coming years. It's SECURE Security lies at the core of Diamond. This means that transactions cannot be forged or altered while gaining an access to your account is practically impossible. It's BRAND Diamond is the brand you can trust. It is not only ideal for promoting your own business, but also a tool that can be utilised to engage your customers, taking your enterprise into another level. It's FAST Diamond network has been designed to be excellent for quick money transfers. Under one minute block times ensure unparalleled speed to conventional remittance and payment systems. It's ECOLOGICAL Proof-of-Stake approach not only dramatically reduces carbon footprint but also dramatically lowers electricity consumption making it environmentally friendly. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

