Jefferies Group Analysts Give Diamondback Energy (FANG) a $162.00 Price Target

Jefferies Group set a $162.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.60.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $117.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $134.60. The company has a market cap of $11,448.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.74 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 9.63%. research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $388,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 87,150 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $10,911,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,431 shares of company stock valued at $17,101,852. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,139,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,286,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 765,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 330,652 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,300,000 after acquiring an additional 318,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,957,000.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

